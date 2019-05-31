Richmond teacher pressuring students to fight in class, parent says

RICHMOND (KRON) -- No this isn't a boxing class.

These are students at Lavonya Dejean Middle School in Richmond throwing swings and punches at each other during class time.

A concerned parent took a video on Thursday, when he couldn't believe what happened next.

“When I first parked I saw what seemed to be an adult male actually in a physical altercation with a student,” the parent said.

That parent says his son feels pressured by this teacher to fight during a class called restorative justice.

He's so concerned about his 7th graders safety that he wanted to remain anonymous.

“As a parent im like are you kidding me? I mean I didn't receive no waiver. There’s no safety gear,” the parent said. “You know somebody gets knocked down, falls on the ground hits their head, you know that could be the end of their life. These are kids were talking about.”

He was shocked to learn this isn't the first time.

His son tells him it happens regularly on Thursdays or Fridays.

Not only is he concerned about his son’s safety, but also his education.

“I don’t send him to go to school to fight. Are these kids willing to fight [or] do they just feel the pressure because the teachers saying it’s OK,” the parent asked.

KRON4 reached out to the school district about this video and the parents' concerns but never received a reply.

