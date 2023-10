(KRON) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a woman who has not been seen since Sunday morning.

Della Klein, 63, was last seen in the 2800 block of Salesian Avenue. She is 5’2″ and 175 pounds.

Klein was last seen wearing a light gray jacket, black shorts and white leggings. Anyone who sees her or believes to know where she is is asked to call (510) 233-1214.