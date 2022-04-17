RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to a report of a stabbing Saturday evening around 7:45 p.m. Police reported to the 600 block of Harrison Drive where the stabbing occurred, officials say.

Family members got into a disturbance, police say. It is reported that the family’s son and spouse did not pay rent. This event escalated into the stabbing. The 20-year-old female spouse then stabbed her partner’s father, a 43-year-old, in the abdomen.

The 43-year-old’s injury was deemed serious, but was in a stable condition. He was transported by helicopter to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

Police took the suspect into custody without incident. She was booked into Richmond Police Department Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.