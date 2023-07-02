(KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is working to prevent accidents from happening during what they say is one of the most busiest and deadliest weekends of the year. They are currently in their maximum enforcement period through the end of the July 4 holiday weekend.

KRON4’s Amanda Hari rode along with CHP Officer Adam Lane to see what they are doing to keep everyone safe. Watch the video in the player above.

In just a half-hour driving with Officer Lane, four traffic stops occurred. One for distracted driving, one for not wearing a seatbelt and two for speeding.

“My main concern is always speed. When you look at what causes the majority of collisions in California, it is speed. As I’m passing cars, what I’m looking for is seatbelt and cellphone as well,” said Officer Lane.

During the maximum enforcement period, which began Friday evening and will end at midnight on July 4, about one-third more officers will be out on the streets. While most traffic stops end in citations, some stops turn into something more.

“Every stop can potentially turn into a DUI investigation. Any time we stop someone, we’re looking for those signs and symptoms. Are they slurring their speech? Do we have any odor to alcohol? Do we have really watery eyes?” said Officer Lane.

As of Sunday afternoon, the CHP that patrols the Contra Costa County area saw 12 DUIs. “If you’re going to a bar maybe don’t drive yourself to that bar. Call an Uber, call a friend, designate a driver,” said Officer Lane.