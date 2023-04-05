(KRON) — A motorcyclist from Oregon died after being struck by a truck on Highway 1 on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Police say that just after 6 a.m., the motorcyclist from Miranda, Oregon was on a Harley Davidson heading south on Hwy-1 towards the Naval Facility at Point Sur. At the same time, a 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 truck turned left toward northbound Hwy-1.

The two collided, and the rider was ejected off the motorcycle. He was declared dead at the scene. The Monterey County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the rider after his next of kin have been notified.

The driver of the GMC truck has been identified as Benjamin F. Scileppui of Eagle Point, Oregon. Authorities said DUI is not suspected at this time. CHP Monterey will be leading the investigation.

“The California Highway Patrol wants to remind motorcyclists to minimize their risks by riding responsibly; always wearing a helmet and other protective gear; and never riding after consuming alcohol or drugs, while fatigued, or a combination thereof. Creating a safer highway environment is the shared responsibility of drivers and motorcyclists alike.” — CHP



