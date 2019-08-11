Rideshare driver arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting passenger

SAN BRUNO (KRON) – Police in San Bruno have arrested a rideshare driver after being accused of sexually assaulting a passenger.

The driver has been identified as 46-year-old Tonye Kolokolo of Tracy.

On Saturday, authorities say a 25-year-old woman reported that she believed to have been assaulted by her driver after she was picked up.

The victim told police that she had ordered a Lyft the night before when she was intoxicated at a bar in the City of San Mateo.

After being picked up, the victim said she passed out in the backseat.

Officials say the driver took her to his residence in Tracy where the alleged nonconsensual intercourse occurred.

Police say the victim was brought to the home without her request or permission.

Kolokolo was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for false imprisonment and rape.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information or who has experienced a similar act with the suspect is asked to contact the police department at (650) 616-7100.