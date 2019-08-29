Rideshare drivers rally for bill that would reclassify California gig workers

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Making a lot of noise outside the state capitol Wednesday, Uber and Lyft drivers demanded to be heard by state lawmakers.

A long line of cars comprised of hundreds of drivers from across the state, all in support of Assembly Bill 5.

AB5 would reclassify gig economy workers as employees instead of independent contractors.

Supporters say companies misclassify workers to get around labor laws.

“Whether we are independent contractors or employees, we are workers, we are human beings, we deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, not just to be treated the way they are treating us right now,” said Mostafa Maklad, who drives for both Uber and Lyft.

Opponents worry AB5 would clash with other state laws, that would make it difficult for uber and lyft to continue allowing flexible schedules.

Taking advantage of the noisy debate, new rideshare startups like Corbata, a midwest-based app that allows drivers to set their own rate. owners say they support AB5, but whatever happens with the bill won’t affect their business model.

“We think workers should organize, we think workers need benefits, if you’re a gig-economy worker and you don’t have access to a 401K and that’s your primary job, how are you putting away for retirement? How do you have any economic security?” said James Kruse with Corbata.

The senate appropriations committee will decide whether to move forward with AB5 Friday.

