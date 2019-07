SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dozens of Uber and Lyft drivers will go before San Francisco City Hall to ask the city to support their rights as workers.

Rideshare drivers want the city to support a new bill which would make it harder for Uber and Lyft to classify drivers as independent contractors.

This would open the door for rideshare drivers to win higher wages, get benefits, and to form a union.

Uber and Lyft are against the bill.

Drivers will tesify before the city supervisors at 10:30 a.m.