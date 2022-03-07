SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rideshare drivers and taxis say they’re paying more at the pump and taking less money home. Some are left to work many hours with the riding gas prices.

Many drivers come across the Bay Area to pick up riders.

However, many say business is still slow compared to pre-pandemic levels. Some drivers are questioning if they can continue working in this field.

The average gas price in San Francisco, where many rideshare, is $5.50 a gallon. Cab driver Mohammad Pervaiz says it normally costs him about $32 to fill up his Prius.

However, he’s now paying $16 more.

“$48 dollars I put in this Toyota Prius… think about that and the meter is the same rate,” Pervaiz said.

Pervaiz has been driving taxis in San Francisco for more than 30 years. In those decades he says it’s never been this hard to make a living.

“Been through a lot of things, Lyft, Uber, you know it was very hard to survive and more recently the gas price is shooting up and we don’t have much business in the city.” said Pervaiz.

There has been a significant slowdown in cab riders, even in busy places like airports.

“Even the airport is slowing, very slow and the price going up and we’re making less and less.”