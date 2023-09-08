(KRON) — A rifle painted to look like a Nerf gun was seized by the San Leandro Police Department on Thursday. San Leandro PD officers were dispatched to Tudor Road around 4:48 p.m. Thursday on a report of someone brandishing a gun.

The caller told police there was a person seen outside in the neighborhood with a rifle. Officers were able to determine the same person was seen inside a residence with the firearm.

San Leandro PD officers and detectives arrived on the scene and set up a containment around the house in question, police said.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence. With the support of armored vehicles, drones, and helicopter support, officers called the suspect out safely.

An initial search of the residence revealed two firearms in the suspect’s possession. A further search revealed two rifles and a handgun inside the residence.

Photo: San Leandro PD

One of those rifles was painted bright orange and yellow, resembling a Nerf gun. It was also equipped with a 100-round drum magazine.