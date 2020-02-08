‘Right place, right time’: EMT student describes how he saved man overdosing at BART station

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — “No pulse, no breathing, his face was blue, fingertips were really blue.”

Nicholas Stallcup knew he needed to help.

Late at night Monday on his way home to Oakland, he saw an unresponsive man sprawled out on the steps of the Civic Center BART station.

“Immediate recognition that something had to be done definitely or this guy was gonna die,” he said. “I definitely thought he was going to die.”

The 28-year-old pulled the man who was clearly overdosing on drugs to the ground and started

CPR — a skill he just learned.

He is three weeks into program at City College of San Francisco to become an EMT, which is why he had just attached a plastic mouth cover, used in CPR, to his key chain.

While others might have kept walking past the man passed out, Stallcup did not.

“Anyone who had the same level of training, I would like to think would have done the same thing,” he said.

After chest compressions worked, a few BART police officers came over and used two doses of Narcan, which can help reverse an opioid overdose.

“It was like night and day it is really impressive what that does,” Stallcup said.

The overdosed man survived.

Stallcup is on the path to medical school which he started after the death of a family member.

He does not believe he is a hero, just prepared.

“If it had been a minute or two earlier, [I] might have walked by a someone just shooting heroin on stairwell and not stopped, so right so right place, right time, got lucky, really lucky, yeah,” he said.

