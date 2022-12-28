SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 is the place to be on New Year’s Eve starting at 9 p.m. this Saturday night. Ring in the New Year with KRON4 Anchors Grant Lodes and Justine Waldman as we bid goodbye to 2022 and welcome 2023 with the Bay Area’s only live local New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

Starting at 11:30 p.m., Grant and Justine will handle hosting duties for KRON4’s “New Year’s Live.” In addition to fireworks, the show will feature special performances from local and national entertainers.

You can stream the show live on KRONon here.

‘Dear San Francisco’ at Club Fugazi

Entertainment will include a special performance by “Dear San Francisco” at Club Fugazi. The acclaimed show is the successor to the legendarily long-running “Beach Blanket Babylon” and has been hailed as “a valentine to the city” by the San Francisco Chronicle.

“From the Gold Rush and 1906 earthquake, to beat poetry and the mysterious fog, San Francisco comes vividly to life, performed by an international cast of world-class acrobats across a variety of disciplines,” reads a description of the show on the Club Fugazi website.

“Dear San Francisco” resumes its run at Club Fugazi in February. It features acrobatics, choreography, spoken word, video projections, shadow play and original music. Tickets are available HERE.

Illusionist Kevin Blake

Also appearing on Saturday night’s show will be illusionist Kevin Blake, who will be performing at the Palace Theater. The acclaimed illusionist is billed as “the best magician you’ve probably never heard of” and is known for cutting-edge magic that “confounds and totally engrosses.”

For tickets to see Kevin Blake at the Palace Theater, click HERE.

KRON4’s “New Years Live” also features the Bay Area’s only live local New Year’s Eve fireworks show. It all happens this Saturday night, Dec. 31 starting at 9 p.m. on KRON4 and streaming on KRON On.