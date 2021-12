SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Let the countdown begin to 2022!

It has been a crazy few years for everyone, so let’s celebrate a new year together.

KRON4 wants to see how you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve.

Post your photos on social media using #NYELIVE and you might just appear on KRON4’s New Year’s Eve special.

From everyone at KRON4, we wish you a happy and healthy new year!