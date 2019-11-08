Rise in Alameda burglaries prompts undercover anti-theft operation

ALAMEDA (KRON) — Here at the South Shore Center in Alameda, undercover police officers remove a loaded firearm from an auto theft suspect.

It happened Wednesday night while officers were conducting an anti-theft operation here in the parking lot.

“Where we put several under cover officers and use different kinds of resources to target suspects that come in here and commit burglaries,” Lt. Hoshmand Durani said.

Police say they noticed the suspect casing potential vehicles to burglarize.

When officers attempted to approach the man, he took off running onto the beach, where after a short chase he was taking into custody.

“I’m not sure where he was going to go but he fled onto the beach and ultimately we recovered a gun with the serial number that had been removed,” Durani said.

Residents and shoppers say they can’t believe this is happening in their quiet town.

“There’s a lot of people here who believe in leaving their doors unlocked because they watch each others backs,” an Alameda resident said.

“I thought this was a really nice neighborhood,” a South Shore Center customer said. “People know each other because this is a small city.”

This arrest comes in the midst of an Alameda police effort to deter smash and grab auto thefts in shopping areas before the holiday season begins.

“Here at South Shore, we’ve had multiple thefts from vehicles,” Durani said. “Some of these things are happening within minutes.”