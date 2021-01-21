Rise in gun violence: 11 homicides in Oakland so far this year

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Gun violence has gone up in one East Bay city.

The deputy police chief said even his own family has fallen victim to the growing problem.

An alarming 40 firearms so far have been recovered.

The Oakland Police Department is investigating 11 homicides since the start of the new year.

Now to give you some perspective this is compared to one person killed this time last year but of course, that is one too many.

Without going into detail OPD Deputy Chief Leronne Armstrong revealed his own family has suffered from a loss due to this rampant crime.

“I even had a family member that was a victim of violence, a homicide in the last week so I know personally how it’s impacting our community and so I just ask that everybody come together and help out guns down and make our community safe,” Deputy Chief Armstrong said.

His officers have met with Mayor Libby Schaff’s violence prevention team to reinforce a commitment to collaboration but the problem is they haven’t been able to find a direct link to these fatal shootings.

Typically it would be gang-related but now it is seemingly random and city-wide although mostly concentrated in deep East Oakland.

OPD is working to make contact with the people they believe are connected to these fatal shootings which have proven to be tough during the pandemic.

“Our ceasefire strategy that really centers around direct communication has been impacted and so really the mayor is pushing us to come up with alternative ways to communicate with those at the highest risk that means we’re having to go to residences practicing social distancing taking all of the COVID security protocols but also trying to still get our there in the community to get the message to people around putting down guns,” Deputy Chief Armstrong said. “To encourage people not to use guns in our community, to say that we care about the sanctity of life in our community, that to see this level of violence in our community is a concern for everyone.”

They also mentioned there are resources to help people who have been traumatized by gun violence.