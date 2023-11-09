(KRON) — Fast-rising K-pop group IVE is going on its first world tour, and it is making a stop in the Bay Area. IVE will perform at Oakland Arena on Saturday, March 16, 2024 for a stop on its “Show What I Have” tour, event promoter Live Nation announced on Thursday.

Tickets for the Oakland show will go on sale at 3 p.m. PT on Nov. 15. Tickets to see the South Korea-based group will be on Live Nation’s website.

IVE is another major global act to come to Oakland Arena. It comes after the indoor venue, along with the Oakland Coliseum, had its best fiscal year ever — generating a surplus of $10 million.

Two of the five highest-grossing events that year were K-pop acts: TWICE and Suga.

If demand is high enough and the tickets sell out quickly, there may be a second show added. Fellow K-pop group TWICE‘s Oakland Arena show in June sold out quickly, and a second show was added due to high demand.

(Photo courtesy of Live Nation)

IVE debuted in 2021 and has grown its social media following to 4.2 million on Instagram and 3.09 million on YouTube. Members’ ages range from 16 to 21 years old.

“Show What I Have” tour is for 24 dates across the globe with stops in Europe, Australia, Latin America and Southeast Asia. IVE will also perform in five other U.S. cities, including Los Angeles (The Kia Forum), Fort Worth, TX (Dickies Arena), Atlanta (State Farm Arena), Rosemont, IL (Allstate Arena) and Newark, NJ (Prudential Center).