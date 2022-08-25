SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — A road was closed after a car crash Thursday afternoon involving five vehicles in San Ramon, police announced in a tweet. Crow Canyon Place between Fostoria Way and Crow Canyon Road was closed around 3:10 p.m. but reopened around 3:49 p.m.

The public was advised to avoid the area. The location of the accident is roughly one block away from the Costco in Danville, which is right outside of the northern border of San Ramon.

The incident comes after an earlier traffic collision that closed Bollinger Canyon Road in both directions between Chanterella Drive and Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon police tweeted. The closure was issued around 5:30 a.m., and Bollinger Canyon Road did not open until around 11:49 a.m. — six hours later.