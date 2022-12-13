SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One woman is dead after an early morning crash Tuesday in the area of Pomona Avenue and Alma Avenue. Two vehicles were involved, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department Media Relations.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with major injuries and subsequently pronounced deceased, according to the tweet. The incident was the 61st fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year. The woman was the 63rd traffic fatality victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.