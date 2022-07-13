A fire broke out in Benicia Wednesday afternoon on July 13 (Benicia Fire Department).

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a three-alarm grass fire Wednesday afternoon in Benicia, city fire officials announced on Twitter. The fire between Lake Herman Road and Channel Road has prompted road closures on Lake Herman Road going both directions.

The fire is reported at 115 acres and is 40% contained, according to Benicia fire. Forward progress on the fire has stopped.

As of 6:30 p.m., no structures have been threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announced it has sent help in response to the fire. Contra Costa County is across the Benicia-Martinez Bridge.

According to the coordinates from Cal Fire, the fire is approximately 2 miles north of Lake Herman in Benicia. As you move east on the road, Lake Herman Road intersects with Highway 680.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.