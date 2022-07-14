A car crash has prompted a road to close on July 14 in Antioch.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A road is closed after a “serious traffic incident” Thursday morning in Antioch, police announced in a Facebook post. James Donlon Boulevard between Contra Loma Boulevard to Rio Grande will be closed for “several hours.”

Images obtained from the scene seem to indicate that at least two vehicles were involved in the crash. The public is asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

As of 12:45 p.m., the Antioch Police Department has not announced any injuries from the incident.

KRON On is streaming news live now

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.