(KRON) — Caltrans will be closing several areas near Niles Canyon Road in Alameda County in order for crews to work on the Alameda Creek Bridge.

Palomares Road in Fremont will be closed in both directions all the way through Main Street in Sunol. The closure begins at 8 p.m. on Friday and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Crews will work on connecting the existing roadway with a new road leading to the new Alameda Creek Bridge, Caltrans said.

Drivers are advised to use southbound CA-238 towards Mission Boulevard as an alternate route around the closures.