(KRON) — A road rage incident that began on Interstate 580 led to an attempted homicide in Tracy on Friday afternoon, the Tracy Police Department said.

Around 2:44 p.m., several 911 calls came in reporting shots fired in the 700 bock of West Clover Road. Officers arrived to find a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital by paramedics and is now listed in critical condition.

Detectives with TPD responded to the scene to take over the investigation. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, but officers found it nearby on Interstate 205. Inside police found Eduardo Tarvin, 23, of Lodi and Jaco Nevarez, 21, of Lodi.

Both were arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on charges of attempted murder and shooting into a vehicle.

Investigators say the incident began as a road rage dispute between a sliver Jeep Wrangler and a white Nissan cargo van. Police are asking for members of the public to share any dash cam footage they may have of the incident.

The dispute may have started in the eastbound lanes of I-580 near Pleasanton and the cars proceeded onto I-205 in Tracy. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Brian Azevedo Brian.Azevedo@TracyPD.com or 209-831-6534 or Tracy Crime Stoppers at 209-831-4847 or text TIPTPD to 274637.