(BCN) — Road rage may have prompted a shooting early Friday morning on Interstate Highway 80 in Richmond, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers were alerted at 1:25 a.m. to the shooting on westbound Highway 80 near Central Avenue.

Bullets hit a gray Audi sedan and fortunately missed the person inside, CHP officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call CHP Officer Montes at (510) 457-2875.

