(KRON) — A non-injury freeway shooting over the weekend on westbound Interstate 80 in Berkeley resulted in damage to the victim’s vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers from CHP Oakland took a report Monday about a possible freeway shooting that happened Saturday, Sept. 30, on I-80 near Gilman Street in Berkeley. The suspect in the shooting was described by police as a Black woman who is approximately 30 years old. The suspect’s vehicle in the shooting was a “newer model” gold BMW and had a boy estimated to be 8 years old sitting in the front passenger seat at the time of the incident, CHP said.

It is believed that road rage was a contributing factor in the shooting, CHP said.

Police visited the victim at their residence and found damage to the victim’s vehicle as a result of the reported shooting.

Anyone with information on the freeway shooting is asked to call the CHP Oakland Area office at (510)-457-2875 and ask for Officer N. Seale.