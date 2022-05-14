CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A road has been shut down Saturday night in Concord, police announced in a tweet. A collision has caused the intersection of Clayton Road and Galindo Street to close.

A photo posted by Concord police show a black Ford was flipped completely upside down. As of 10 p.m., police did not report any injuries. Police first tweeted about the incident at 9:50 p.m.

Police did not announce a timetable for when the intersection will reopen. Contra Costa County fire officials were also at the scene. KRON4 reached out to Concord fire officials but have yet to hear back.

No other details were immediately available. Check back for updates.