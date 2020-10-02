Road to Recovery: Oakland Zoo treats mountain lion cub injured in Zogg Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Zoo is helping a mountain lion cub injured by the Zogg Fire in Redding.

A firefighter rescued the cub Wednesday and was taken to the Oakland Zoo by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The cub, only four to six weeks old and weighs less than four-pounds, suffered from severe wildfire burns, especially his paws.

His whiskers were completely singed off and there was irritation to his eyes.

Veterinary technicians cleaned him up, gave him antibiotics and fluids, pain meds, and fed him milk formula for kittens through a syringe.

He is currently eating on his own and acting feisty, which are promising signs for his recovery.

Since he is orphaned and unable to learn how to survive in the wild, he will be placed in a suitable ‘forever home’ once he is ready to leave the hospital.

This is the 13th mountain lion cub rescue for the Oakland Zoo and the CDFW over the past two years.

