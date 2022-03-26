MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Motorists in Marin County should avoid Shoreline Highway south of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema because firefighters are still on the scene of a knocked-down fire that destroyed a home early Saturday, a battalion chief said.

One lane of Shoreline Highway, also known as State Route 1, is closed south of Sir Francis Drake and one-way traffic control is in effect, according to Marin County Fire Battalion Chief Todd Overshiner.

The battalion chief advised drivers to take alternate routes.

The fire gutted a residence in the 9700 block of Shoreline Highway in Olema, displacing one family and possibly another, Overshiner said.

The fire was reported around 1:45 a.m. and firefighters knocked down the fire in about an hour. The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Overshiner said.

The Red Cross is at the house assisting the displaced residents. Two dogs escaped the fire but are now missing. Animal Control is looking for the dogs, Overshiner said.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Over shiner.

