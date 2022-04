BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Officers are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in Berkeley, police said in a Nixle alert. It happened in the area of San Pablo Avenue and Ashby Avenue where authorities are telling residents to avoid the area.

Authorities have closed San Pablo Avenue between Ashby Avenue and Haskell Street, according to police. Folger Street is also closed between Seventh Street and San Pablo Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.