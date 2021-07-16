Roadwork closing Northbound Highway 242 for 2nd weekend

CONCORD, Calif. (BCN) – Northbound state Highway 242 in Concord will be shut down again Friday night for the second of two weekend closures so crews can do roadway rehabilitation work.

Caltrans scheduled the closures for last weekend and this weekend between the Highway 242/Interstate Highway 680 split and the Concord Avenue on-ramp to install renforced concrete paving. The closure will start at 10 p.m. Friday and last through 10 a.m. Monday.

The westbound Concord Avenue on-ramp to northbound Highway 242 will remain open during the closure, but the loop on-ramp from eastbound Concord Avenue will be closed.

Drivers trying to go toward eastern Contra Costa County via state Highway 4 are advised to use northbound Highway 680 to connect to eastbound Highway 4 during the closure, while local traffic should use surface streets like Monument Boulevard, Willow Pass Road and Concord Avenue, according to Caltrans.

More details about the project can be found here.