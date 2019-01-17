Rob Black's Winners & Losers: Weekly jobless claims fall more than expected Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - On today's edition of Rob Black's Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4's James Fletcher aboutemployment numbers, crazy weather and housing, and the NBA's new deal.

Rob also answers the viewer question, "What should I do to prepare for a recession?"

Weekly jobless claims fall more than expected: The number of Americans filing applications for jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week. The data pointed to sustained labor market strength that should continue to underpin the economy. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased to 213,000 for the week. The pay period for most federal employees that includes the week of Jan. 12 runs from Jan. 6 to Jan. 19. About 380,000 workers have been furloughed, while the rest are working without pay. Furloughed workers will probably be counted as unemployed.

Crazy weather and the housing industry: The mortgage industry isn't ready for a foreclosure crisis created by climate change. The threat to real estate from increasingly extreme weather brought on by climate change is clear, but the threat to the nation's mortgage market is only beginning to come into focus.

NBA inks billion-dollar deal with maker of 2K videogame: Take-Two Interactive Software will pay the National Basketball Association and its players’ union up to $1.1 billion over seven years, a window into the steep costs videogame makers can face in securing star power for their sports games.The value of the deal, based on a percentage of sales of Take-Two’s NBA games, is more than double the organizations’ prior licensing tie-up in 2011. It reflects the growing popularity not only of NBA 2K but the revenue-swelling power of microtransactions—small digital purchases gamers can make while playing.

