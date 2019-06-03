Rob Black's Winners & Losers: DOJ prepares for Google probe
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - On today's edition of Rob Black's Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4's James Fletcher about Trump, Google, and the NBA Finals.
Rob also answers the viewer question, "Is Boeing a buy yet?"
Trump calls for AT&T boycott: President Trump recently tweeted urging Americans to stop using and subscribing to AT&T's services over his debacle with CNN, which is owned by AT&T.
Justice Department prepares for Google probe: Alphabet shares dropped 6.7% Monday after a report by the Wall Street Journal said the Justice Department is getting ready for an antitrust investigation against Google.
Fan pays record-breaking number for Warriors tickets: According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, a customer has set a new record for a per-seat purchase by paying more than $50,000 each for two seats totaling $101,015.
