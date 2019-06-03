Bay Area

Rob Black's Winners & Losers: DOJ prepares for Google probe

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 10:13 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:13 AM PDT

Rob Black's Winners & Losers: DOJ prepares for Google probe

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - On today's edition of Rob Black's Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4's James Fletcher about Trump, Google, and the NBA Finals. 

Rob also answers the viewer question, "Is Boeing a buy yet?"

Trump calls for AT&T boycott: President Trump recently tweeted urging Americans to stop using and subscribing to AT&T's services over his debacle with CNN, which is owned by AT&T. 

Justice Department prepares for Google probe: Alphabet shares dropped 6.7% Monday after a report by the Wall Street Journal said the Justice Department is getting ready for an antitrust investigation against Google.

Fan pays record-breaking number for Warriors tickets: According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, a customer has set a new record for a per-seat purchase by paying more than $50,000 each for two seats totaling $101,015. 

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected