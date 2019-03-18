Rob Black's Winners & Losers: Lyft value nears $23B before upcoming IPO Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - On today's edition of Rob Black's Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4's James Fletcher about Trump and General Motors, Facebook, and Lyft.

Rob also answers the viewer question, "I am 66-years-old. Should I take social security now?"

Trump calls on General Motors to "bring jobs home": President Donald Trump is escalating his pressure on General Motors, as he calls for the company to reopen an Ohio manufacturing plant. Trump tweeted Monday that GM should: "Close a plant in China or Mexico, where you invested so heavily pre-Trump," and "Bring jobs home!" according to the AP.

Facebook loses top executives amid controversies: Facebook announced Thursday that Chris Cox, most recently its chief product officer, and Chris Daniels, who was in charge of WhatsApp, are both leaving the company.

Lyft value nears $23 billion ahead of upcoming IPO: The target value is significantly greater than the $15.1 billion Lyft’s was valued at in its last private funding round last year, according to the Wall Street Journal.



