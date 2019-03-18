Rob Black's Winners & Losers: Lyft value nears $23B before upcoming IPO
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - On today's edition of Rob Black's Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4's James Fletcher about Trump and General Motors, Facebook, and Lyft.
Rob also answers the viewer question, "I am 66-years-old. Should I take social security now?"
Trump calls on General Motors to "bring jobs home": President Donald Trump is escalating his pressure on General Motors, as he calls for the company to reopen an Ohio manufacturing plant. Trump tweeted Monday that GM should: "Close a plant in China or Mexico, where you invested so heavily pre-Trump," and "Bring jobs home!" according to the AP.
Facebook loses top executives amid controversies: Facebook announced Thursday that Chris Cox, most recently its chief product officer, and Chris Daniels, who was in charge of WhatsApp, are both leaving the company.
Lyft value nears $23 billion ahead of upcoming IPO: The target value is significantly greater than the $15.1 billion Lyft’s was valued at in its last private funding round last year, according to the Wall Street Journal.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- COLLEGE CHEATING SCANDAL: 13 BAY AREA PARENTS CHARGED
- FATHER OF MURDER VICTIM SPEAKS AFTER DEATH ROW EXECUTIONS HALTED
- MOSQUE SHOOTER ID'D AS WHITE SUPREMACIST ANGRY AT IMMIGRANTS
- BRIDE FINDS HIDDEN MESSAGE FROM HER LATE MOTHER ON WEDDING HEELS
- PD: TEEN KILLS GIRLFRIEND'S PUPPY AFTER SHE DIDN'T COME HOME ON TIME
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Cliff rescue underway near Marshall's Beach
- McDonald's now selling vegan 'chicken' nuggets
- Mike Trout reportedly signing $430M, 12-year deal with Angels
- SEE IT: Los Angeles airport gets rare 'super bloom' of flowers next to runways
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.