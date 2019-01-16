Rob Black's Winners & Losers: No more 'Bird Box Challenge' Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - On today's edition of Rob Black's Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4's James Fletcher about rising stocks, YouTube, and Snapchat.

Rob also answers the viewer question, "What do you think of the Capitol One Savor card?"

Stocks on the rise: Investors also awaited the outcome of a no-confidence vote for U.K prime minister Theresa May’s government and digested the People’s Bank of China’s latest injection of stimulus into the country’s economy. Bank of America beat Wall Street’s expectations on the top and bottom lines and tripled its quarterly profit to $7.3 billion on strength in its consumer-banking business. Goldman Sachs exceeded profit expectations due in large part better-than-anticipated performance in its investment banking division.

No more "Bird Box Challenge": YouTube is giving people 2 months to take down videos of dangerous stunts like the 'Bird Box' challenge. YouTube has explicitly banned challenges and pranks that put people in serious danger. It cited the "Tide Pod Challenge" as an example of an unacceptably dangerous stunt, though more recent videos have been removed of users attempting the "Bird Box" challenge.

Snap tumbles: Snap says that CFO Tim Stone, who had joined in May 2018, is resigning. Stone follows a host of 20 other executive departures in the past year. Snap said the resignation did not have to do with disagreements over the company's practices, financial or otherwise. Snap shares plummeted more than 10 percent following the company's announcement that its chief financial officer is resigning after less than a year on the job.

