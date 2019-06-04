Rob Black's Winners & Losers: Walmart's recruiting high schoolers with a new perk

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - On today's edition of Rob Black's Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4's Darya Folsom about tech companies, buying a car, and Walmart.

Rob also answers the viewer question, "GoPro stock is soaring. Is it too late to buy?"

Some tech companies being investigated: On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee announced a sweeping antitrust probe of unspecified technology companies. In a statement, it promised "a top-to-bottom review of the market power held by giant tech platforms," which would be the first such Congress has ever undertaken, according to the Associated Press.

How to buy a new car: It's important to think about things like your monthly budget, and to total all your current expenses, including utilities, insurance, and food, then adding those costs to having a car as well as insurance, gas, parking, and maintenance.

Walmart recruiting high schoolers with college benefits: The nation's largest private employer said Tuesday it will offer free college SAT and ACT prep for its workers in high school while offering two to three free general education college classes through an educational startup, according to the Associated Press.

