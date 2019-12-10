Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Americans spend billions on pets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about stocks flat following report of tariff delay, Americans spend billions of dollars on their pets, and Netflix could lose millions of viewers if they don’t add ads.

Rob also answers a viewer’s question: Where should I put my investment dollars in 2020?

After reports of tariff delays and impeachment charges against President Trump, stocks are flat.

People across America spend more than $72 billion on pets and it only continues to grow.

With more streaming sites becoming available to users, Netflix is being advised to add ads as they are at risk of losing about 4-million customers this next year.