Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Boeing 737 Max recertification delayed

Rob Black talks about the Boeing 737 Max recertification, Oracle's big conference move out of San Francisco, and Facebook and Google dropped out of the Top 10 'Best Places to Work.'

The Boeing 737 will likely not be cleared by the U.S. Aviation regulators until 2020.

Oracle is moving its conference out of San Francisco after 20 years. The move is expected to take a $64-million hit to the economy.

Facebook and Alphabet’s Google are no longer ranked as a Top 10 ‘Best Places to Work.’ Google was voted for the number 11 spot and Facebook ranked at 84.