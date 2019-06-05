Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Disneyland’s new ‘Star Wars’ attraction

On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about job growth, Disneyland’s new “Star Wars” attraction, and Gen Z finances.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “GoPro stock is soaring. Is it too late to buy?”

Job growth in May: New private sector payrolls rose by just 27,000 in May, ADP Research Institute and Moody’s reported Wednesday, versus 185,000 new private payrolls expected by consensus economists polled by Bloomberg.

Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ attraction: Remember that reservations are required for this attraction now until June 23. Starting June 24, no reservations are required.

Social media and Gen Z finances: Social media encourages bad financial habits among millennials and Gen Zers, according to a new study by Charles Schwab.

