Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Facebook unveils cryptocurrency

On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Trump, Boeing, and Facebook.

Rob also discusses his financial tip of the day – consider refinancing your mortgage in 2019.

Dow sees huge gains: Stocks soared on Tuesday after President Trump said he’d be meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping at the upcoming G-20 summit.

Boeing gets order for $6.3B: Boeing on Tuesday announced that International Airlines Group signed a letter of intent for 200 Boeing 737 aircraft. It’s the first sale of the jet since the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max in March.

Facebook unveils cryptocurrency: Facebook has surprised cryptocurrency experts in announcing a digital currency that shares fundamental privacy characteristics with Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency today, according to the Associated Press.

