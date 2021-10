SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dow Jones Average jumps 500 points amid debt ceiling deal in Washington.

Costco sales jump, showing that American’s are spending and there is product on the shelves.

Amazon plans on spending $40 billion to open 100 new warehouses.

General Motors says they will have 1 million autonomous cars by 2030.

Pfizer announces vaccine approval for children aged 5 to 11.

Instagram continues to draw in teenagers.

Lucid Motors in competition with Tesla.