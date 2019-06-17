Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Google CEO says YouTube ‘too big to fix’

On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Target, Google, and YouTube, plus Elon Musk.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “What do you think about the Chewy (CHWY) IPO?”

Target suffers nationwide register outage: In a statement, the company said the two-hour outage was not the result of a data breach or security-related issue.

Google CEO says “YouTube is too big to fix completely”: Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, told CNN Business’ Poppy Harlow, “It is definitely one of the hardest things. In some ways, companies alone aren’t fully equipped to handle problems like that, so I think there is a lot of work ahead. All of us are figuring out how to do it better.”

Elon Musk got into strange Twitter arguments, then fake quit platform: Elon Musk tweeted early Monday that he had deleted his account on the site. However, more than 10 hours later, the account was still active.

