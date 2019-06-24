Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: McDonald’s sales up since switch to fresh beef

On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about stock markets, “Toy Story 4,” and McDonald’s.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Any stock tips for a millennial?”

President Trump meets with China’s President soon: President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet June 28 and June 29 at the G20 economic summit in Osaka Japan.

“Toy Story 4” opening falls short of expectations: TS4 topped the North American box office in its opening weekend, raking in $118 million.

McDonald’s sales up since switch to fresh beef: That change has led to a 30% spike in sales of quarter pounders on average over the past 12 months, the company said Monday to CNN.

