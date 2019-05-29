Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: McDonald’s under pressure to add plant-based options

On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about college kids, visa, and McDonald’s.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Is a 529 plan the best way to save for college?”

College students and student loans: Each quarter, students (and cosigners) add $30 billion in new debt at interest rates as high as 13 percent, according to the Federal Reserve.

Visa’s ‘tap to pay’: Visa CEO Al Kelly told Barron’s he’s optimistic about multiple growth opportunities—including business-to-business payments and contactless cards.

McDonald’s considering adding vegan burger: McDonald’s CEO told CNBC the company is still trying to figure out if this trend is a fad or if it will sustain the current buzz.

