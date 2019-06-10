Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Microsoft unveils next Xbox

On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about Xbox, the Rolling Stones, and Burger King.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Should I buy the pet-oriented Chewy IPO?”

Microsoft unveils next Xbox: The console — codenamed ‘Project Scarlett’ — will debut at the end of next year. Microsoft said it is “four times” as powerful as the Xbox One X and comes with more memory, higher resolution, and better graphics, according to CNN.

Burger King’s Impossible Whopper comes to SF: Burger King’s Impossible Whopper is arriving at over 100 locations in the San Francisco Bay Area. The chain plans to sell the burger nationally by the end of the year.

Rolling Stones headed to Bay Area: The Stones are playing at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on August 18. The group had originally planned on playing May 18.

