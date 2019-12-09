Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: PG&E makes new $13.5 billion wildfire settlement

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about PG&E’s new wildfire settlement, Disney nears $10 billion in box office records, and Americans taking on holiday debt.

A $13.5 billion PG&E settlement has been made with victims who were impacted by the recent wildfires in California.

Last year during the holiday season, 58-percent of Americans went above the $500 mark of spending on gifts, travel, meals, and more.

Disneys is close to reaching a $10 billion box office record for movies in 2019.