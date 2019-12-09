Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: PG&E makes new $13.5 billion wildfire settlement

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about PG&E’s new wildfire settlement, Disney nears $10 billion in box office records, and Americans taking on holiday debt. 

A $13.5 billion PG&E settlement has been made with victims who were impacted by the recent wildfires in California. 

Last year during the holiday season, 58-percent of Americans went above the $500 mark of spending on gifts, travel, meals, and more. 

Disneys is close to reaching a $10 billion box office record for movies in 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News