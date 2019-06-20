Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: S&P hits record high

On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about S&P, oil, and the NBA Draft.

Rob also talks about his financial tip of the day, “Consider refinancing your mortgage in 2019.”

S&P hits record high: The S&P reached an all-time high on Thursday, rising as much as 1% to 2,956.20, according to CNBC.

Oil prices jump 5%: Amid fresh Iran tensions, oil prices surged.

NBA Draft tonight: Tonight the best basketball prospects in the world will get drafted by NBA teams. It starts at 4 p.m. PST and will be broadcast on ESPN.

