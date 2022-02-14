Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Super Bowl ads, inflation meets Valentine’s Day

On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black talks how the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day meet finances.

Jim McIngvale, better known as the business magnate “Mattress Mack,” bet $4.53 million for the largest mobile sports bet made in history, on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl. Oopsie.

Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.9 billion in 2022.

Americans will shell out $175.41 on candy, cards, flowers and other romantic gifts.

Those in a relationship will spend even more — averaging $208 for their significant other.