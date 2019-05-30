Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: The cost of raising a child

On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Uber, Tesla, and the cost of raising a child.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “I have saved nothing and am on the wrong side fo 50. Thoughts?”

Uber makes owning cars cheaper: Uber Technologies announced Wednesday it is teaming up with vehicle subscription service Fair to lower the cost of car ownership for Uber drivers, according to Barron’s.

The cost of raising children is now more than $233K: The cost of raising a child through age 17 for a middle-class American family, not including a college education, is $233,610 according to Pew Research.

Tesla stalling as a niche automaker: According to Markets Insider, Barclays is the latest Wall Street firm to lower its expectations for Tesla, citing concerns over underlying demand, profitability, and skepticism.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES