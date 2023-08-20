(KRON) — Authorities are investigating a robbery Sunday afternoon at the Botanical Gardens on UC Berkeley’s campus, according to the University of California Police Department, Berkeley (UCPD). A mountain biker on the singletrack trail, east of the Botanical Gardens, reported a man held out a small knife and tried to take the victim’s bike.

The victim was able to escape without any injuries, UCPD said. The suspect, however, remains at large.

The suspect is described to be a 30-35-year-old white man wearing black fleece hiking pants and a gray hiking shirt with two backpacks on. He is 5-foot-10 with a buzz cut, police said.

UCPD says if anyone has information about this attempted robbery, contact the department at 510-642-6760 or the East Bay Regional Park District Police at 510-881-1833.