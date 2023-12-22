(KRON) — If you are out holiday shopping this week and it feels like you’re being followed, do not go home, the Alameda Police Department said.

APD sent out an alert to all Alameda residents warning of a spike in grand thefts and robberies victimizing shoppers. Police said they received multiple reports from victims who were followed home recently.

The shoppers were victims of grand thefts and robberies, police said. “Your safety is a top priority and we want to ensure you have the information you need to protect yourselves,” police wrote.

If you are driving and suspect that a vehicle is following behind you, make a series of turns and change directions to determine if your suspicions are right, Alameda police said. If you are still being followed, head to a public place or police station.

APD continued, “Do not go home. Avoid leading people to your residence. Call 911, remain on the phone with the dispatcher, and provide your exact location. If possible, note the suspect’s appearance, clothing, and vehicle details.”

(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Alameda Police Department released additional safety tips for holiday shoppers leading up to Christmas:

Stay aware: Pay attention to your surroundings, especially when leaving banks or businesses.

Be mindful of people in parked cars who may be monitoring customers.

Change your routine: Vary your routes and timing when traveling to/from destinations.

When possible, shop with a friend or family member.

If something feels off or makes you uncomfortable, trust your instincts.

“We encourage everyone to look out for each other. Report any suspicious activity to the Alameda Police Department,” police wrote.