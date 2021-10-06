Robbers steal $46K in merchandise from Petaluma Sunglass Hut: police

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Petaluma are searching for the three women accused of stealing about $46,000 worth of merchandise from Sunglass Hut on Saturday.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, police responded to the store following reports of a robbery.

Authorities say three women came into the store and threatened an employee if they didn’t do what they said — Included in those demands was not to call the police.

Photo: Petaluma Police Department

Photo: Petaluma Police Department

Photo: Petaluma Police Department

One woman demanded money from the register and the other two stole merchandise.

Police are looking for help in identifying the women.

As an investigation continues, police ask you to call them at (707) 778-4372 if you have information.